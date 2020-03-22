Cedar Falls Schools prepare for possible online learning during coronavirus outbreak

For the 2018-19 school year, Cedar Falls Schools reported serving 988 students with free lunch, 209 students with reduced lunch, which totals 22% of its total student population last year.

The district said it is working on details about how meals will be distributed if approved for the program.

Students who are involved in the Backpack Program with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank will continue to receive food on the weekends.

“We’re trying to uncover every stone to provide for our kids the best way we can,” Pattee said.

School buildings School buildings will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, and from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, for parents to retrieve student’s medications. School health staff will be available at the buildings. Parents are asked not to bring children into the buildings or come in groups, and to observe social distancing guidelines. At this time, elementary students and families are limited to those that have essential medications.

Those with a fever greater than 100.4, cough or shortness of breath are asked not to enter the schools. If you do have these symptoms, and cannot send another person in your place, call your student’s building for directions.