Cedar Falls Schools plans supports for students, staff using federal stimulus funds

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools is planning some extra supports funded with federal stimulus dollars to help students who have struggled academically due to COVID-19 disruptions.
Superintendent Andy Pattee detailed some plans to the Board of Education last week for using the $3.99 million received by the district in the third round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. The aid is part of the American Rescue Plan, signed into law March 11.
“There are dollars that have been allocated to kind of closing the gap – the learning or sometimes the lack of learning that took place across the nation during the pandemic,” said Pattee. Federal rules require districts to spend at least 20% of their total allocation addressing learning loss.
“We are using some of our ESSER dollars to focus in on interventionists,” he said. Expanding these positions will help district educators “to really look at skill deficiencies” in students “so we can help enhance the education of all our students pre-(kindergarten)-12.
“Another area that we’re continuing to look at focusing on is extended learning time via one-to-one tutoring, before and after school assistance, credit recovery, and different summer school options,” said Pattee. The district was “ramping up” summer school “a little bit” this year, “but it’s going to be much more targeted as we look to the future.”
Money is also being spent on supplies and equipment for sanitation, maintaining air quality and other mitigation strategies along with staff professional development on adapting to keep people safe from the coronavirus. ESSER dollars will support students and staff, as well, whose mental health was adversely affected by the pandemic.
In addition, the district’s professional learning communities will be supported by the funding as schools go back to fully implementing those staff working groups. “That’s something that we had to take a step back on,” said Pattee, as the district used protocols to keep the virus from spreading in schools. “We’ve got a lot of focus on how we build back to ... pre-pandemic.”
Pattee acknowledged the limits of the amount of federal ESSER money received by the district.
“In this day and age, that doesn’t go as far as we hoped,” he said. “But we think our interventionists are going to be highly impactful with the work that they do paired with instructional coaches.”