Cedar Falls Schools plans supports for students, staff using federal stimulus funds

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools is planning some extra supports funded with federal stimulus dollars to help students who have struggled academically due to COVID-19 disruptions.

Superintendent Andy Pattee detailed some plans to the Board of Education last week for using the $3.99 million received by the district in the third round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. The aid is part of the American Rescue Plan, signed into law March 11.

“There are dollars that have been allocated to kind of closing the gap – the learning or sometimes the lack of learning that took place across the nation during the pandemic,” said Pattee. Federal rules require districts to spend at least 20% of their total allocation addressing learning loss.

“We are using some of our ESSER dollars to focus in on interventionists,” he said. Expanding these positions will help district educators “to really look at skill deficiencies” in students “so we can help enhance the education of all our students pre-(kindergarten)-12.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}