Cedar Falls Schools partner with program to provide water safety training for preschool students

Around the edge of the pool, there are stations with various water toys focusing on different skills where the children spend time with the teachers.

They work on skills like pointing, naming, color matching, pretend play, reaching, visual scanning, direction following and how to be safe in the pool. Doing these “facilitated activities” in a water environment provides more sensory experiences for the children, noted Katie Jo Funk, assistant professor of occupational therapy at Allen College in Waterloo.

“It’s combining the best of both worlds,” she said. “Their occupation is to play and to learn, and so that’s what we’re facilitating with them.”

Children are asked to choose and name specific toys as they work with the UNI speech and language students.

“We are really trying to focus on what the individual needs of the child are, trying to elicit what the child understands,” said Suzanne Dripps, a speech and language pathologist and director of UNI’s Roy Eblen Speech and Hearing Clinic. “We look at what they already have as a skill and build on that.”