Cedar Falls Schools' non-bargaining staff receive wage, benefit increases of 2.9%

CEDAR FALLS — New funding of about 2.9% each was allocated Monday by the Board of Education to three non-bargaining groups for salary and benefit increases.
Cedar Falls Community Schools' employees in two categories received an increase of 2.92% for wages, insurance and other benefits, effective July 1.
One category includes 60 12-month secretaries, information technology technicians, and bus drivers and mechanics. The other category includes 17 coordinators, directors and associate directors, supervisors, and managers.
The district's 22-member administrative team received an increase of 2.91% for salaries and other benefits.
"This is for cabinet-level administrators, building level principals, building-level associate principals," said Superintendent Andy Pattee. It does not include his compensation, which will be determined later by the board.
Adrian Talbot, executive director of human resources, said in all cases the recommended increases would "grant the superintendent the authority to exercise his independent discretion in deciding the changes in wages or salary, if any, for individual employees within each employee group." Those raises collectively cannot exceed the board's approved total package increases.
Pattee said the compensation increases were recommended based on comparisons with other school districts and an internal look at salaries for equity purposes.
"We also balance out what our new money is every year," he noted after completing collective bargaining agreements.
The board approved a 3.08% increase in salary and non-insurance benefits for the Cedar Falls Education Association in April. Last month, wage and non-insurance benefit increases were approved totaling 3.74% for Cedar Falls Education Support Professionals and 3.5% for the Chauffeurs, Teamsters and Helpers Local 238.
On another matter, Pattee said Cedar Falls Schools will be adding positions in the fall that are funded by federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief dollars. The aid is part of the American Rescue Plan, signed into law March 11 to help schools recover from COVID-19-related challenges.
"We are doing some interventionists, which are going to be working with students who might have a skill gap due to the loss of learning during the COVID pandemic (in) the last 14 months," he said, responding to a board member question. "We think that's gong to make a very large impact within our classrooms as we look at the research and the pedagogical strategies that go along with that. And we have really good people that are filling those positions."