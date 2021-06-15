Cedar Falls Schools' non-bargaining staff receive wage, benefit increases of 2.9%

Pattee said the compensation increases were recommended based on comparisons with other school districts and an internal look at salaries for equity purposes.

"We also balance out what our new money is every year," he noted after completing collective bargaining agreements.

The board approved a 3.08% increase in salary and non-insurance benefits for the Cedar Falls Education Association in April. Last month, wage and non-insurance benefit increases were approved totaling 3.74% for Cedar Falls Education Support Professionals and 3.5% for the Chauffeurs, Teamsters and Helpers Local 238.

On another matter, Pattee said Cedar Falls Schools will be adding positions in the fall that are funded by federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief dollars. The aid is part of the American Rescue Plan, signed into law March 11 to help schools recover from COVID-19-related challenges.