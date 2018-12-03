CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools is seeking local businesses to partner with elementary teachers during the month of December.
Each elementary classroom will spend one to two weeks during the month on computer science lessons. The goal is to have a community member help support this project for at least one hour in each classroom, which will require approximately 150 volunteers. People can sign up online at https://tinyurl.com/cfhourofcode.
Elementary classes will be using lessons from the Code.Org materials available online. These lessons are also planned to coincide with the Hour of Code Week, today through Dec. 9, and a new district wide plan to provide computer science instruction for students at all levels.
An Hour of Code lesson will be planned sometime during the month. Volunteers will work with students as they complete the online lessons and potentially provide a short explanation of experiences they have had in computer science.
The district also has added the course Computer Science for Innovators and Makers, which all seventh graders are taking as part of their exploratory rotation. At the high school level, the courses Computer Science Essentials and Computer Science Principles have been added as electives for students.
At the instructional level, Cedar Falls Schools recently received a $19,000 grant from the state to support professional development opportunities in computer science. It is one of 49 Iowa school districts receiving money from a new $1 million fund to build their computer science teacher workforce, part of a broader effort to expand that type of education across the state. This funding is, in part, supporting implementation of the Hour of Code activities.
