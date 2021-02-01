Cedar Falls Schools investigate another racist post on a student's social media

CEDAR FALLS — Officials with Cedar Falls Community Schools are investigating another social media post associated with a student that uses a racial epithet.

A while girl is pictured with a charcoal mask, a black substance that is spread on the face to clean pores. Superimposed over her mouth is a phrase containing the N-word. The name of the girl, a Cedar Falls High School student, is also included in the picture.

Screenshots of the picture, another one of the girl without the mask and the portion of a social media profile page containing her name and city, were shared on Facebook multiple times. Comments identified the girl as a student at the school.

Superintendent Andy Pattee said he learned about the post Sunday, the same day it was seen by The Courier. He confirmed that the girl is a Cedar Falls student. No disciplinary actions have been taken against any students at this time.

"Right now, we’re still investigating," said Pattee. "We are working through the timing, authenticity of the post and at this time we continue to gather data and information."

He said it will likely "take a few days" as the district investigates the history of the post and talks with students.