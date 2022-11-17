Cedar Falls Schools holds first-ever Career Connections Day for ninth graders

CEDAR FALLS — Forty businesses came together Tuesday and Wednesday to help expose more than 400 ninth grade students from Peet and Holmes junior highs to different career fields.

It all was part of Cedar Falls Community Schools’ inaugural Career Connections Day.

The students first engaged in a larger networking event, as well as other training, before taking trips to different employers who provided hands-on learning experiences and spoke about their industries of interest.

Over the course of half a day, they also learned about future elective classes they could take that would lend valuable skills for these career fields.

Chris Wood, K-12 STEM & community career facilitator, said one of the “greatest takeaways” came from a student: “It was cool to see how our community cares about us.”

“They realized these people are in their backyard, and sometimes you just have to ask to learn more,” he said. “The students really took advantage and immersed themselves in the experience.”

About 15 students focusing on STEM got a chance to stop at Kryton Engineered Metals and wear safety glasses as they toured the 100,000-square-foot facility, interacted with different workers, and saw the advanced machinery used to shape today’s metals. That can be for products ranging from door knobs and light fixtures to applications in a car wash or a diner.

“We tried to emphasize how it was fun, interesting career to pursue, and that it’s not just a bunch of guys elbow deep in grease,” said Floor Supervisor Joe Spence, who led the tour with fellow supervisor Danny Davis.

Students saw the metals in the facility and “flow through the shop in the direction they need to go.”

“The spin process is the backbone, a majority of our work, gets spun into whatever shape it needs to be in, and we can form and fabricate it, or if it needs welding, there are some fine tuning things that we can do,” said Spence.

They even got to gawk at what a “million dollars looks like” in the form of advanced laser cutting technology.

“When investing in these machines and spending the money, yes it costs money, but the return on our investment far exceeds that cost,” he told the ninth graders.

The kids asked questions and also learned what it takes to be successful on the job.

“I really like that we got to learn what it’s like to work in the real world and what values you have to have,” said Reagan Easter, a ninth grader. “Communication is key.”

“Each and every person was doing their own thing on the floor and knew exactly what they needed to be doing,” added her classmate Amanda Finck.

Degrees, trade schools and STEM education are a few of the top attention getters on a resume but some of the basics, like showing up and having a positive attitude, are highly touted attributes.

The floor supervisors also pointed out how the production manager started out packing boxes and that the Kryton business began in a garage before growing into the corporation it is today.

“These days were all about finding your purpose and the pathway it takes to get there,” said Wood. ”But it was also about just building confidence and learning how to problem solve and take risks.”

Ninth grader Hayden Bishop, who visited Kryton, noted, “It was interesting to learn that about the work they do is for a variety of companies.”

His classmate William Gerdes also said “it was cool to see how they buy new things, and how in the end it needs to benefit you and make you money in the longer term.”

During the networking portion of the day at Central Rivers Area Education Agency, the ninth graders got the chance to practice professional handshakes, introductions and asking questions. Some even wore formal attire.

They also heard from T.J. Warren, formerly University of Northern Iowa assistant director of career services.