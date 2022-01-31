Cedar Falls Schools holding off on roof work after bids come in higher than expected

CEDAR FALLS — Expected cost increases already caused Cedar Falls Community Schools' officials to scale back plans for summer building maintenence projects.

Now the district is delaying plans for the next year to replace a school roof section and complete masonry repairs.

A public hearing was held at the Jan. 10 Board of Education meeting on a Cedar Heights Elementary School roof replacement as well as masonry work on a Peet Junior High cafeteria wall. The projects were to return to the board last week for approval of bids.

"We're going to put that on pause," Superintendent Andy Pattee told the board during its meeting, noting bids for the projects were beyond what was anticipated. "They did come in significantly higher than what we are comfortable with."

Pattee explained the situation while presenting the annual update to the 10-year plan for use of physical plant and equipment levy funds. PPEL dollars are used for such maintenance projects every summer.

As a result, "we'll hold that money (and) move forward," he explained. Those projects would instead be undertaken in the summer 2023.

Costs had been estimated at $196,130 for the roof replacement and $100,700 for the masonry work. Those estimates were higher than usual as supply chain issues contributed to cost increases that went beyond typical inflationary growth in prices.

The board held a public hearing last week on renovating the Cedar Heights kitchen and upgrading equipment that is still listed as a PPEL-funded project this summer. Those improvements have an estimated budget of $711,575.

Bus purchases are another annual use of PPEL money that was addressed by the board last week. Two to three buses are replaced per year at a cost of $200,000-$300,000.

"We have roughly 50 school buses," said Pattee. They are typically replaced by the time they are 20 years old, "depending on their mileage and the route that they run."

Following the PPEL presentation, the board approved purchasing three Blue Bird buses from School Bus Sales of Waterloo. After trade-in, bids totaled $107,628 for a 72-passenger bus and $110,291 for a bus with a wheelchair lift, both with gasoline engines. The third bus is a 65-passenger bus with a propane engine for $114,668.

Denelle Gonnerman, Cedar Falls Schools' chief financial officer, said the district will potentially use revenues from PPEL and the 1% sales tax to pay for the buses. The district also received $40,000 from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust to offset the cost of the propane bus.

Among other expenditures paid for with PPEL funds each year are radon mitigation, work on geothermal systems, student and staff technology, network equipment, security cameras, and maintenance and grounds equipment.

During the summer of 2023, along with the roof work more kitchen remodeling is planned. In addition, funding will be available for the start of the Ashworth Drive extension near Aldrich Elementary as well as swimming pool construction and the purchase of equipment, both at the new high school. A total of $4.27 million is budget for projects that year.

Along with roof replacements and continuation of the Ashworth Drive extension, summer 2024 projects will include pool infill at Peet and Holmes junior high schools plus elementary classroom remodeling. The work will cost an estimated $3.27 million.

Voters have approved the levy of $1.34 per $1,000 of taxable property value through 2028. It makes up a portion of the district’s overall tax levy.

A number of larger projects have been identified for the summers of 2025 to 2032. They include:

Additions and renovations or relocation of the bus garage.

Classroom additions at Peet and Holmes junior highs where the pools are now located.

A heat pump replacement at Cedar Heights.

Parking lot expansion at Holmes and other locations.

Air conditioning of junior high gymnasiums.

Pattee called the plan "a living, breathing document" that changes every year.

"There's different things that pop up, there's different things that might have to be shifted," he said. "It gets reviewed sometimes monthly, sometimes weekly, it seems. As we plan out long-term and in anticipation of escalating costs over the next few years that all comes into play."

