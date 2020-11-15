Cedar Falls Schools Foundation awards teacher grants

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Schools Foundation has announced 14 grant awards to teachers totaling nearly $12,000.

The Classroom Excellence Grants are awarded annually to Cedar Falls Community Schools staff for innovative projects, according to a news release. They carry out the foundation’s mission of enhancing excellence in education by helping teachers create learning experiences for students above and beyond typical classroom activities.

Five of the fourteen were named grants – one given in honor of the Class of 1970, and four in memory of Pat Lyman, former Lincoln Elementary volunteer; Robert L. Savereide, former counselor at Peet Junior High; Jim and Karen Bolger, she was a physical education teacher at Peet; and Dick Nystuen, former school administrator.

A total of 31 teachers are involved in the projects that received funding. Grant winners, projects and amounts include: