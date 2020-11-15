Cedar Falls Schools Foundation awards teacher grants

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Schools Foundation has announced 14 grant awards to teachers totaling nearly $12,000.
The Classroom Excellence Grants are awarded annually to Cedar Falls Community Schools staff for innovative projects, according to a news release. They carry out the foundation’s mission of enhancing excellence in education by helping teachers create learning experiences for students above and beyond typical classroom activities.
Five of the fourteen were named grants – one given in honor of the Class of 1970, and four in memory of Pat Lyman, former Lincoln Elementary volunteer; Robert L. Savereide, former counselor at Peet Junior High; Jim and Karen Bolger, she was a physical education teacher at Peet; and Dick Nystuen, former school administrator.
A total of 31 teachers are involved in the projects that received funding. Grant winners, projects and amounts include:
- Robert Welter, seventh- and eighth-grade science teacher, $647 for circuit blocks.
- Leah Cahill, Peet teacher librarian, $1,000 for yearbook photography materials.
- Miranda Jones, Kara Rasmusson, Stacie Ramundt and Raine Kramer, preschool teachers, $1,000 for Feeling Buddies self regulation tool kits.
- Teachers Jared Pirkl, Jeremy Swanson, Analise Junker and Brittany Schoof, $1,000 for adaptive seating for students in sixth grade.
- Elaina Loyd, world languages teacher, $650 for Gamified with Gimkit.
- Lauren Greiner, Corey Peters, Ethan Jennings, Will Carter, Sydney Butler and Judy Samek, physical education teachers, $899 for step up your heart rate.
- Hilary Iehl and Bridget Adam, business education teachers, $1,000 for Coding with Ozobots.
- Alexis Rokes, art teacher, $900 for enhance learning through drawing boards/photoshop.
- Traci Edson and Vee Barnard, kindergarten teachers, $1,000 for creating an outdoor learning space.
- Andrea Hutchison, special education teacher, $474 for student safety and resilience skills.
- Kelly Valiev, reading teacher, $924 for A Sound Foundation.
- Megan Droste, family and consumer sciences teacher, $550 grant for an FCS coverstitch sewing machine.
- Stephanie Murch, Renee Fober, Lauren Person, Kathleen Reed and Andrea Werner, special education teachers, $860 for engaging struggling readers through skill based activities.
- Darla Striegel, teacher librarian, $1,000 for North Cedar summer reading.
For more information on the grant-funded projects, go online to cfschools.org/foundation/news-and-events.
