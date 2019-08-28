CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Schools Foundation board of directors has five new board members — Helen Pearce, Tracy Mudd, Tanner Marshall, John Runchey and Katie Johnston.
Pearce is a 1969 graduate of Cedar Falls High School and is the president/CEO at Cedar Falls Community Credit Union. Mudd’s two children have attended Cedar Falls Community Schools. She is a real estate agent at Structure Real Estate. Marshall is a 2006 graduate of Cedar Falls High School and his mother is a recently retired CFCS teacher. He is the director of Northeast Iowa sales for Professional Office Services Inc. Runchey is the retired owner of Northern Iowa Construction Products and a retired city council member. His four children attended CFCS. Johnston is the principal at North Cedar Elementary.
The board of directors includes community members and district appointments. Current standing community board members include: Alan Bernard, Dave Deaver, John Jorgensen, Jennifer Onuigbo, Vickie Robinson, Janelle Smeins and Jim Sprau. The appointed district board members include: Eric Rosburg, Jeremy Swanson, Megann Tresemer, and Susie Hines. Ex-officio members are Andy Pattee, CFCS district superintendent, and Denelle Gonnerman, CFCS director of business affairs.
Dave Deaver (president), Vickie Robinson (vice president), Alan Bernard (treasurer) and Jennifer Onuigbo (secretary) will serve as the 2019-2020 executive board.
Since its inception in 2007, contributions from individuals, businesses and grants have helped the CFSF establish scholarships and grants, assist programming and champion teacher professional learning. The CFSF is an Iowa nonprofit corporation for the sole benefit of the CFCS district and is exempt from federal income taxation under Section 501©(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. To learn more about CFSF visit cfschools.org/foundation or call (319) 268-7007.
