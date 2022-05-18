Cedar Falls Schools' financial officer receives statewide leadership award

CEDAR FALLS — Denelle Gonnerman has been honored by peers across the state for her work as Cedar Falls Community Schools’ chief financial officer.

She received an award last week from the Iowa Association of School Business Officials. The 2022 Iowa Professional Leadership Award was presented to her at the Board of Education meeting by Nancy Blow, IASBO’s executive director.

“This award is the highest honor that our association gives,” said Blow. “She’s nominated by her peers and with the award comes a $1,000 scholarship that she can present to a student. It also comes with a $2,000 scholarship that she can use to go to an (Association of School Business Officials) International event.”

The annual award “is based on leadership in the schools, leadership in her profession, leadership in her community and how she values professional development,” said Blow. “Denelle believes in professional development not only for herself and attends ASBO International and Iowa ASBO events, but she believes in collaborating with her peers.” She has served in a mentoring role with new members and led seminars at association conferences to share best practices.

Gonnerman gave credit to her staff for the success she and the department have had.

“I appreciate all they do,” she said. “They actually run the ship. I’m just there to participate with them as their friend and leader.”

“We’re very happy that you’re part of the Cedar Falls School District and that you get recognized for the wonderful work you do,” said Jeff Hassman, president of the school board.

