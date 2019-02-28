CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls Community Schools is extending the school day to minimize how far into June students will be in class.
"Due to the historic winter weather we have endured the last several months, the Cedar Falls School District will make adjustments to our daily schedule starting Monday, March 25 -- the first school day back following spring break," Superintendent Andy Pattee said in a statement. "We will add 15 minutes of instructional time to the end of each day."
As a result, the student academic day will end at the following times:
- High school: 3:10 p.m.
- Junior high schools: 3:15 p.m.
- Elementary schools: 4 p.m. (Wednesdays at 2:05 p.m.)
- Preschool: 2:05 p.m.
"This change to the length of the day will allow the district to recoup two full days of instruction and move the last day for students to June 6," said Pattee. "We appreciate your cooperation and flexibility as we deal with a situation few, if any of us, have encountered before."
Originally, Cedar Falls Schools' last day was scheduled for May 29. The district does not build any snow days into its calendar.
At Monday's Board of Education meeting, Pattee noted that seniors won't have to attend school longer with the six days added at the end of the year. He explained that Iowa Code requires graduation to be "within five days" of the original end of the academic year, as approved by the board.
Graduation is May 26, so they won't have to make up any of the days.
