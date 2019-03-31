CEDAR FALLS — Mental health will be discussed Monday evening at Cedar Falls High School and the community is invited to join the conversation.
“Let’s Talk Mental Health: A Community Conversation,” will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the high school, 1015 Division St. The free event is sponsored by Cedar Falls Community Schools and requires no registration. Child care and light refreshments will be offered.
Keynote speaker Lyndsey Fennelly, who played basketball for Iowa State University and the Women’s National Basketball Association, will talk about “Reducing the Stigma of Mental Health.” Afterward, participants can choose two half-hour breakout sessions to attend. Sessions include substance abuse and mental health, learning to excel through anxiety and stress, building resiliency by failing forward, physical and mental wellness and performance, and community resources in supporting LGBTQ.
Fennelly will begin speaking at 6:20 p.m. Prior to that, attendees can visit various booths related to the topics.
“This was something we had been interested in doing for a few years,” said Angela Wittmer, a counselor at Holmes Junior High who was involved in the planning. The ball got rolling after Holmes Associate Principal Eric Rosburg approached her about similar events held in other school districts and they got support from Cedar Falls administrators. One aspect of those programs organizers liked was Fennelly’s role as a speaker.
“She has spoken at several of these type of events,” said Wittmer, noting the talk will touch on Fennelly’s personal experience with mental health issues. “We heard such great feedback from other schools that had hosted Lyndsey, so we were really excited when we could get her.”
“The message was a good one that we thought the community needed to hear,” added Rebecca Lins, a counselor at Peet Junior High and another organizer. “We also thought that she would be a relatable figure to people in our community” because of her connection to sports.
Wittmer noted that organizers met with mental health professionals from the area to help formulate session topics.
“We really worked with them on ‘What are you seeing from a mental health perspective?’” she said. That input was considered along with issues counselors have encountered in district schools.
Lins said the event will be an opportunity for community members “to kind of get a good understanding of what kids are struggling with” that counselors and other district staff see in school every day.
