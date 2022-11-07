Cedar Falls Schools' enrollment drops by 30 students

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools saw a 30-student drop in enrollment this fall as a smaller class started kindergarten and some families relocated.

The official count taken Oct. 1 shows there were 5,676 kindergarten through 12th-grade students enrolled in the district’s 10 schools. Enrollment was 5,706 students on the same date in 2021.

Superintendent Andy Pattee said he expected the enrollment to remain flat or have a slight dip. Ultimately, the decline remained in line with Cedar Falls Schools’ 2019 through 2029 projections by RSP Associates.

He attributed the drop to a larger graduating class of 432 seniors as well as families moving out of the district, most of whom he believes relocated out of state for new jobs. Pattee also highlighted a decrease in the kindergarten pool from 454 to 427 students.

“As we look at our projections (and the various factors), our (focus) continues to be to remain a viable public education provider, to support the growth of new housing stock and subdivisions, and to bring families to Cedar Falls,” he said.

The seven elementary schools are serving eight less students this fall for a total of 3,043. Hansen Elementary had the largest drop out of all schools, at 55, declining from 626 to 571 students.

The two junior high schools and the senior high school saw a 22-student drop to a total of 2,633 students.

Interest in the virtual campus saw a substantial drop at the elementary school level, as well. Pattee noted that’s been the case because the district is returning to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Open enrollment also played a role in the number of students served by the district.

Cedar Falls Schools had a net gain of 11 student through open enrollment. A total of 34 more students open enrolled into the district this fall versus an increase of 23 students who open enrolled out.

Cedar Falls’ budget enrollment of 5,520.12 is a drop of 45.6 pupils. The number is used in a formula to determine per pupil state funding levels for districts. The decimal point accounts for students who live within the boundaries of the district but are home-schooled or enrolled in nonpublic schools while taking some Cedar Falls Schools or college classes.

It also includes adjustments to the actual number of students in the schools, such as those who come into or leave the district through open enrollment and special education.