CEDAR FALLS — Voters will be choosing between Board of Education candidates on Nov. 5 with a wealth of experiences and backgrounds.
The six candidates vying for four seats on the Cedar Falls Community Schools board work in education, business, public affairs and medical fields. Many are involved with the schools and volunteer in the community. All are married and have children, some in district schools, ranging from toddlers to adults.
Susie Hines, Jeff Hassman and Jenny Leeper are incumbents. Hassman and Hines are finishing their first terms while Leeper is in her second term on the board. Aaron Culley, Susan Sims and Nate Gruber are seeking a board seat for the first time.
All candidates are elected at-large, meaning every qualified voter in the district can cast a ballot for the four seats.
Gruber, 39, with a master’s degree in public policy, is a substitute teacher in the Cedar Falls and Waterloo community schools who also has worked in commercial insurance, banking, and higher education. Sims, 55, has a master’s degree in international relations and works as a volunteer director of public affairs for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Culley, 30, who has master’s degrees in social work and health care administration, is a UnityPoint Clinic administrator.
Leeper, 50, with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication, is an admissions program coordinator at the University of Northern Iowa. Hassman, 49, who has a masters of business administration in finance and strategy, is an entrepreneur and business consultant. Hines, 52, with a master’s degree in management, works for John Deere in the emissions compliance department.
Hassman pointed to the still-developing plans to build a new high school near UNI, a project estimated at $112.9 million, as a reason he wants to continue serving. “We are there to provide oversight and accountability,” he said. “I think that my skill set and what I can offer (are) extremely important as we move into this new phase of the construction of the high school.
“This is a huge undertaking. This is just a lot of money that we’re investing,” added Hassman, suggesting his work with real estate, building projects, and financial matters make him uniquely qualified. He said the board should also “focus on continuous improvement” to ensure “we can best prepare our students for the future.”
All candidates expressed confidence in the direction the district is going with building a new high school. Others also emphasized the importance of the board’s oversight in the process. Many noted, as well, that candidates should not run for the board based on single issue or be driven by a narrow agenda.
“The reason I wanted to run again is all about the students,” said Hines. “I have a deep commitment for public education and am passionate about ensuring all of our children receive the best possible opportunities for success. I think Cedar Falls Schools does very well at that, and I think we can continue to build on that.”
A priority for her is appropriate supplemental state aid funding for all public schools “and how we can advocate for increases with growing operations” in Cedar Falls. Hines said she is always on the lookout for issues and concerns and has frequent opportunity to speak with district residents. “I continually strive to listen to our students, our staff, our community.”
If re-elected, the most veteran member of the board will be Leeper, who said she has gained “great experience” in education both personally as a parent and professionally through her work in admissions counseling. “My main passion is making education relevant and engaging for students,” she said, citing the high school’s Center for Advanced Professional Studies program as one way that is happening.
“I would like to see our CAPS program continue to expand,” noted Leeper. That includes transitioning in-classroom experience outside of the program to more of a CAPS model, producing “real-world learning experiences that really fit the learning style of today’s students.” In addition, “I would like to see the district do some exploration on better support for students suffering from mental health issues.”
Sims said the collaborative nature of the board is “one of the reasons I want to run for this office.” Her position with the church is to “organize volunteer projects, work on interfaith outreach and other areas of common interest ... gives me a breadth of experience. I think my volunteerism has made me more sensitive to differing opinions, differing lifestyles that allow me to respect and learn from all of them.”
With the graduation of her youngest child, Sims was ready to focus on a districtwide volunteer possibility. “Our kids had an excellent education in Cedar Falls,” she said. “I feel a desire to make sure the next generation of kids have a great education.”
Key areas of focus for Culley are student achievement, professional development, mental health awareness and anti-bullying. He wants to maintain the district’s high performance, innovation and adaptive culture while looking for ways to continue improving.
He highlighted “the importance of measuring what you are doing, how you are doing it and how to quantify its effectiveness. This is a very well-known expectation in the health care industry and my experience in health care leadership will translate as it relates to this topic.” Culley added, “I am an advocate of collaboration and equal representation for all people groups.”
Gruber is “running to be an advocate for students, teachers and staff — and the community.” He said the district needs to address issues from limited space at the junior high schools to collective bargaining for teachers and other staff. “With policies that have occurred at the state state level,” on contract negotiations, teachers’ “voice has been reduced.”
He’d like to see provisions be restored in the contracts where districts aren’t now barred from bargaining under state law changes. “It helps teachers focus on what they do best, and that’s teaching students.” Gruber would also like to see incentives for those who sign on with Cedar Falls Schools because “I think one of the challenges facing the school district is trying to attract and retain teachers.”
