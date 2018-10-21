CEDAR FALLS — Doug Nefzger is getting ready to step down after more than 11 years of overseeing financial matters for Cedar Falls Community Schools.
But not until he submits those final reports to the state.
The Board of Education earlier this month approved the Jan. 31 retirement of Nefzger, director of business affairs, who started working for the district in 2007. Departing in the middle of the school year allows him to wrap up all the financial reporting for the past fiscal year rather than handing it off to his successor.
“I experienced that on the reverse end when I started in Decorah,” he said. Nefzger was the business manager at Decorah Community Schools for 9-1/2 years before coming to Cedar Falls.
Denelle Gonnerman, who is currently the supervisor of business services, will be promoted into Nefzger’s position when he leaves. Her focus will immediately be forward looking — preparing budget documents for the next fiscal year. She has worked for the district since 2010.
“The district’s going to be in very good hands with her,” said Nefzger. “She’s been involved with the day-to-day activities for quite a few years. I don’t think from that end of it the district’s going to skip a beat.”
Nefzger is looking forward to traveling with his wife, Dottie, and spending more time with extended family once he’s retired. He has standing offers to eat school lunch with his granddaughters and go fishing with his brother — just some of the things he couldn’t get away to do at moment’s notice all these years.
“I had a goal for a long time that when I reached a certain age I would step aside,” he said, noting the couple would continue living in Cedar Falls.
District officials praised Nefzger as his retirement was announced.
“I count myself blessed and honored to have had the opportunity to work with Doug,” said Superintendent Andy Pattee. “His leadership, integrity, work ethic and focus on excellence across our district will be missed. We are sad to know Doug will not be involved with the day-to-day operations of the district, but excited for him to enjoy a much deserved retirement.”
Board president Joyce Coil noted Nefzger’s focus on students just before the vote to accept his retirement. “When we have challenged you about things we wanted to do, you have always found a way to make it happen because it’s always been all about the kids,” she told him.
A statement read at the meeting by Adrian Talbot, director of human resources, noted that the district has faced a number of financial challenges during Nefzger’s tenure even as enrollment has risen.
“An extended period of very low increases in state funding, rising health insurance costs and the need to build an information technology infrastructure to support 21st century teaching and learning has called upon Doug’s financial expertise and organizational leadership skills,” said Talbot. “He has overseen the construction of Aldrich Elementary School and major renovations at Holmes and Peet junior high schools as well as Southdale, Hansen, Orchard Hill and North Cedar elementary schools.”
Nefzger highlighted the upgraded ratings for the district when $32 million in bonds were sold last year for the Aldrich, Orchard Hill and North Cedar projects. Cedar Falls Schools was able to get a bid on the bonds that was favorable enough to pay them off in an estimated 19 years instead of 20.
“That’s a significant amount of interest that the district isn’t going to have to pay out,” he said.
Nefzger held financial and other administrative roles with Branco, a grain bin contractor and agriculture equipment distributor that was located in Cedar Falls, before going to work for his first school district. He was hired by New Hampton Community Schools in the mid-1980s and worked there for 12 1/2 years before moving on to Decorah.
“I had absolutely wonderful mentors,” said Nefzger, referencing superintendents and “countless school board members” at all three districts in which he has worked. He called himself “pretty fortunate” to be in the Cedar Falls district.
“I’ve said more than once this district is a special place, and it truly is,” said Nefzger. “Just to be a very small part of that has been very rewarding.”
