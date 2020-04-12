Cedar Falls Schools' budget proposal includes 2% more in taxes

CEDAR FALLS — Property tax collections will rise 2.1% for Cedar Falls Community Schools under a proposed 2020-21 budget.
The Board of Education Monday will consider approving the $91.52 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, which includes $29.65 million in tax collections. That is $609,259 more in taxes than during the current year.
Board members got their first look at the budget and tax levy last month. Despite the projected growth in overall taxes, a healthy increase in the district's assessed property valuation will contribute to lower taxes for individual homeowners. That is particularly true of homeowners whose assessed value isn't growing.
On a $100,000 home, "for fiscal year '21, with the levy rate and the rollback, it will decrease approximately $20.70," said Denelle Gonnerman, the district's chief financial officer. Cedar Falls Schools' portion of the property owner's tax bill would be $702.01. It would be $1,086.11 for the owner of a $150,000 home, a drop of $31.05, and $2,238.41 on a $300,000 home, or $62.11 less.
The district's proposed levy rate, also called the property tax rate, is $13.95 per $1,000 of taxable value, an increase of 10 cents over the current year. The state-determined rollback, the percentage of a property's value used to calculate the tax bill, is being reduced for residential and multi-residential properties. A higher percentage of agricultural property value will be taxed and the rollback will be unchanged for commercial/industrial property.
Owners of multi-residential property with an assessed value of $300,000 would pay $2,981.48 on the school portion of their tax bills, a drop of $133.65 from the current year. Owners of commercial and industrial property assessed at $300,000 would pay $3,766.08, which is $27.93 more. Agricultural land owners would pay $2,568.88 for 240 acres, an increase of $19.05.
Much of district's funding -- including property tax levels -- are set by a state formula, Cedar Falls Schools' officials noted.
"There's very little control local boards have over budgets and tax rates," said Superintendent Andy Pattee.
Specifically, added Gonnerman, "when you take a look at the property tax breakdown, the board has control over the 15%" which is outside of the taxes tied to the funding formula and voter-approved tax levies. She noted the board sets tax levies for such purposes as funding cash reserves, dropout prevention programs and some of facility maintenance needs.
The Cedar Falls Board of Education will hold a public hearing on the budget and tax rate at 5:30 p.m. Monday during its meeting at Cedar Falls City Hall, 220 Clay St.
The Waterloo Community Schools' Board of Education also will be holding a public hearing on its 2020-21 budget Monday before considering approval.
The district has a proposed $201.14 million budget. That includes $40.12 million in property tax collections, an overall decrease of 0.58%. Waterloo's board meets at 5 p.m. at the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St., Waterloo.
