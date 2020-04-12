Cedar Falls Schools' budget proposal includes 2% more in taxes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS — Property tax collections will rise 2.1% for Cedar Falls Community Schools under a proposed 2020-21 budget.

The Board of Education Monday will consider approving the $91.52 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, which includes $29.65 million in tax collections. That is $609,259 more in taxes than during the current year.

Board members got their first look at the budget and tax levy last month. Despite the projected growth in overall taxes, a healthy increase in the district's assessed property valuation will contribute to lower taxes for individual homeowners. That is particularly true of homeowners whose assessed value isn't growing.

On a $100,000 home, "for fiscal year '21, with the levy rate and the rollback, it will decrease approximately $20.70," said Denelle Gonnerman, the district's chief financial officer. Cedar Falls Schools' portion of the property owner's tax bill would be $702.01. It would be $1,086.11 for the owner of a $150,000 home, a drop of $31.05, and $2,238.41 on a $300,000 home, or $62.11 less.