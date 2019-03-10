Try 3 months for $3

CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education Monday will get its first look at the 2019-20 budget estimate, which includes a 4.3 percent increase in overall property tax collections.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. In the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.

Board members are expected to approve publication of the Cedar Falls Community Schools’ budget estimate and set an April 8 public hearing. Following the public hearing, the board will consider giving final approval to the budget.

Expenditures are set at $79.82 million for the fiscal year starting July 1. That includes $29.04 million in tax collections, one of budget’s largest revenue sources.

Overall tax collections would grow by $1.2 million compared to $27.8 million In tax askings during the current year. The 2018-19 budget was set at $85.31 million.

The property tax rate would drop by 10 cents to $13.85 per $1,000 of taxable value. But the state-mandated “rollback” used to calculate residential property taxes will include a higher percentage of a home’s assessed value.

District officials project higher residential property taxes on homes whose assessed value doesn’t change from one year to the next. On a $100,000 home, the district’s portion of the tax bill would be $723.60, an increase of $13.16. The owner of a $300,000 home would see district taxes rise $39.49 to $2,301.41.

In other business, the board will consider:

Approving a school nursing agreement with MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, which until recently was known as Covenant Medical Center. The district has had a contract with Covenant since Jan. 1, 2018, and this would continue it for another year starting July 1. MercyOne would bill for actual expenses, but the cost over a year is estimated at $547,397.

Setting a public hearing on the 2019-20 school calendar. The first day of classes would be Aug. 26 and the last day would be June 1, 2020.

