Cedar Falls Schools begin bargaining with Teamsters, support staff

CEDAR FALLS — Custodial, groundskeeping and skilled trade staff exchanged wage proposals Wednesday with Cedar Falls Community Schools’ administrators as they opened contract negotiations.
The Chauffeurs, Teamsters and Helpers Local 238 proposed a 5% increase to base wages and current employees’ hourly pay.
“But it’s based off the average pay scale,” said Dan Macdonald, business agent for the union. All base wages would be averaged to come up with the 5% figure under the proposal. He calculated that to be an increase of 83 cents for all employees.
The school district’s initial proposal was less than half of that.
“We’re proposing to increase all the base wages by 35 cents,” said Adrian Talbot, director of human resources. That would be a 2.13% total package increase, not counting growth in insurance costs. Insurance premiums would rise by 4.47% and Talbot said the proposal assumes the district would not change what employees are paying.
The contract, which would go into effect July 1, covers 54 employees. Wages currently range from $14.78 to $25.21, depending on position.
Macdonald also outlined other changes proposed by the union.
Those include a change in its seven employee classifications. Classification I would now be for all new staff with a year or less of experience, with current employees moving to classification II. It would also create a “utility” classification for employees who are moved around to fill in at multiple locations and jobs.
A single-year contract was proposed by the district while the union suggested no end date.
CFESP bargaining
The district opened negotiations last month with another bargaining group, the Cedar Falls Educational Support Professionals.
Representatives of the support staff proposed a 75 cent raise in hourly pay for all workers. The administration started with a 20-cent per hour increase. Both proposals would also increase base pay by the same amount.
A total of 212 para-educators and building secretaries are covered by the CFESP contract. Current base wages range from $11.37 to $12.57, depending on the job classification.
Union officials proposed a two-year agreement, with a 65-cent increase in hourly base wages and as well as pay for existing employees during the second year. The district proposed a one-year agreement. The contract would be in effect starting July 1.
Collection of photos from Iowa women’s win over Kentucky