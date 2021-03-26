Cedar Falls Schools begin bargaining with Teamsters, support staff

CEDAR FALLS — Custodial, groundskeeping and skilled trade staff exchanged wage proposals Wednesday with Cedar Falls Community Schools’ administrators as they opened contract negotiations.

The Chauffeurs, Teamsters and Helpers Local 238 proposed a 5% increase to base wages and current employees’ hourly pay.

“But it’s based off the average pay scale,” said Dan Macdonald, business agent for the union. All base wages would be averaged to come up with the 5% figure under the proposal. He calculated that to be an increase of 83 cents for all employees.

The school district’s initial proposal was less than half of that.

“We’re proposing to increase all the base wages by 35 cents,” said Adrian Talbot, director of human resources. That would be a 2.13% total package increase, not counting growth in insurance costs. Insurance premiums would rise by 4.47% and Talbot said the proposal assumes the district would not change what employees are paying.

The contract, which would go into effect July 1, covers 54 employees. Wages currently range from $14.78 to $25.21, depending on position.

Macdonald also outlined other changes proposed by the union.

