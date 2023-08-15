CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools' administration reported Monday that its staffing is in a good place from a numbers perspective heading into the new school year.

The first day of school is Aug. 23.

A bulk of the Board of Education meeting was focused on the upcoming 2023-24 school year, leading board member Nate Gruber to ask about staffing following an Aug. 9 paraeducator job fair.

“We had a really good turnout for our para fair last week and filled many, many positions because of that,” said Superintendent Andy Pattee. “We’ve not always had great luck with some of those fairs, and this one was really exceptional with a lot of interest, but also we just had really high quality candidates who attended and we were able to hire.”

The district is fully staffed when it comes to teachers, the superintendent said.

Paraeducator vacancies still exist but “many” previously open staff positions have been filled. He emphasized that most of the openings are in food service. As few as one opening exists within the district’s maintenance and custodial ranks, another highlight of his report.

“Overall, we’re in really good shape,” Pattee said.

During the meeting, the board adopted more legislative priorities than in years’ past. The annual list gives direction to the board’s delegate to the Iowa Association of School Boards as well the organization and general assembly as a whole.

They are mental health, teacher recruitment, supplemental state aid and public school innovation. The fifth is local accountability and decision making, with a focus on Senate File 496 at Gruber's request. The bill passed this year by the Legislature requires schools on Jan. 1 to remove all books depicting sex acts.

“I would like to see us err on the side of keeping books in the classrooms and available for use by students and educators, and just err on the side of – for a lack of a better way of putting it – the First Amendment and academic freedom,” said Gruber.

The district is awaiting answers to its questions about the new law from its own counsel, Ahlers & Cooney, and hopes to receive more guidance from state agencies like IASB, said Pattee. He admitted, though, that none was coming from the Department of Education.

After the board meeting, he said the administration is “not even at the step” of thinking about a committee or coming up with a process for making what could be significant changes to school libraries.