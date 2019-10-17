CEDAR FALLS — Candidates on a Board of Education panel Wednesday discussed a range of perennial issues from class size to collective bargaining as well as the fallout from a recent controversy at Peet Junior High School.
All six candidates vying for four seats on the Cedar Falls Community Schools board in the Nov. 5 election attended the League of Women Voters forum, which was also sponsored by the district’s education and educational support professionals associations.
Incumbents Jenny Leeper, Susie Hines and Jeff Hassman are running along with first-time candidates Aaron Culley, Nate Gruber and Susan Sims. They answered questions posed by a moderator that came from the organizers and the audience.
A “pop-up” event held outside Peet last month by the school’s gay-straight alliance after a bullying incident raised concerns for some students and parents. That lead the district to reexamine its policies for events and admit to some flaws in the process. On Monday, more than 100 people showed up at the district’s regular board meeting to support lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students.
The goal is for “all students feel safe in their unique identity, including LGBTQ,” said Culley. “I think this really can be seen as a public health concern.” He added that the effect on student achievement is “undeniable” when students are bullied.
Gruber called it “unfortunate” that some students were uncomfortable with the event. However, “you can’t equate that with” what students deal with when they’re bullied. “I would like to see training undergone by staff, board and administration to alleviate what marginalized students face.”
Leeper and Hines also said training is needed to ensure more understanding from staff and students.
“Acceptance and tolerance does not have to equal agreement. It just has to equal love,” said Leeper.
“Maybe we don’t agree at the end, but we can all have mutual respect,” added Hassman.
Since the incident has garnered a lot of attention, “I do think this gives us an opportunity to move a little quicker than typical in Cedar Falls,” said Leeper.
Sims warned, though, that there can be “unintended consequences” when decisions like this are made quickly. “This is part of a societal tension that is not going to be solved by a school board,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Rather, she suggested, students should lead the way and build the needed connections to repair the damage. “We can learn from them and allow them to chart a better path forward.”
Gruber spoke most strongly regarding changes to Iowa law in 2017 that limited public employee unions’ ability to bargaining collectively.
“It damaged the public worker sector,” he said. While Cedar Falls Schools left some items in contracts that could have been removed under the law, Gruber would like more restored.
“Something I would like to see is strengthening employment contracts,” he said. “It would go a long way towards creating a positive environment.”
“This goes back to the legislators,” said Hines, and “trickles down” to the board. “You look to the experts on these things,” she added, and the negotiations process with staff. “Hopefully we can come to an agreement.”
The collective bargaining changes were “damaging to the contract” said Hassman. But “this is a seller’s market” with “historic lows” in the unemployment rate. He added the work of district staff has a “positive impact on our kids” and they need to be treated with “deep respect” by the administration and board.
“We can still strive ... to make the district an inviting and professionally satisfying place,” said Sims, while balancing staff and taxpayer concerns. “The collective bargaining issue is not set in stone.”
Leeper noted, “When we made the decision about permissive language, we were very deliberative about it.” She admitted that some of the changes were “not ideal” but “as a board member I think it is our duty to balance all of that.”
Another question focused on class sizes that exceed 25 students at the elementary and secondary level and asked how candidates would address that. Culley and Leeper pointed to additional staff and other resources in the classroom, including ways to better meet mental health needs.
Hines and Sims said there are already some processes in place to help alleviate this situation. Hines pointed to grade level or subject matter professional learning communities teachers participate in. During these collaborative planning periods, she noted, they “have some extra time to help identify students, maybe reorganize them during the day” to more effectively meet needs.
“The funding mechanism is fixed,” said Hassman, referencing state aid based on the number of students a district had in the previous year. “I would look at it on a case by case basis,” he added. “This is one of the problems that a growing district has.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.