Cedar Falls school boards, concession stands yo be put out to bid

CEDAR FALLS — Scoreboards and concession stands are the first among a series of purchases for the new high school administrators expect to come before the Board of Education.

Board members unanimously voted this week to hold a public hearing Nov. 14 in advance of awarding the projects to bidders. Cedar Falls Community Schools plans to open the new building, now under construction, in 2024.

“This is going to be one of several that we’ll see over the next few months regarding items that were in the bond referendum but were waited on until later on in the construction cycle to be bid out and be purchased,” said Superintendent Andy Pattee.

Playing a role: Volunteers help collect data, learn more about Dry Run Creek watershed Nearly 20 volunteers -- a mix of UNI students, Boy Scouts and community-minded residents in the watershed -- tackled 32 different sites over two to three hours.

The list includes technology, furniture and other items “budgeted for” throughout the future building, said Pattee.

The scoreboards would be for the main and auxiliary gymnasiums as well as the outdoor athletic stadium. Pattee said “multiple options” will be given to potential bidders because of an expectation multiple companies will come to the floor with different products to offer.

“It’s going to be a very open-ended specification due to the fact that we want to make sure we get the best product at the lowest price for our taxpayers and for our community, but the location is specified in great detail,” Pattee said.

“We’re excited about moving forward with this and we know technology has changed dramatically since we bid the high school. So there is going to be a lot more that is done wirelessly – even potential video boards and things like that, which are going to be much more conducive to spectators, visitors, parents, and we think our student athletes,” he added.

The main concession stand and another for visitors at the outdoor athletic stadium would also be part of the bid package. A third concessions location would be for the future Tiger Performance Center and swimming facility.

DOT to begin reconstructing Highway 58 and Ridgeway Avenue corridor next spring Improvements will include the addition of a second turn lane at each of the four legs of the Highway 58 and Ridgeway Avenue intersection.

“These concession stands … will have all of the equipment needed to offer concessions with the opportunity to expand as we need to,” said Denelle Gonnerman, chief financial officer.

Several items will be bid out along with the physical building themselves – refrigerators, freezers, pot and pan sinks, a popcorn maker, pretzel warmer, warming cabinet and warming drawers.

The district plans to open bids for the scoreboards and concession stands Dec. 2, with an expectation they’ll be before the board for approval Dec. 12.