CEDAR FALLS — The newest Cedar Falls Board of Education member will be sworn into office Monday.

Alan Heisterkamp, the director of the University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Violence Prevention, was the lone candidate on the ballot June 25. He will fill the at-large seat formerly held by Eric Giddens, now a member of the Iowa Senate.

Heisterkamp received 95.89% of the vote.

Susan Lantz had been filling in for Giddens since April.

The school board will also officially receive notification of the results of the $69.9 million bond referendum and property tax increase to partially finance the new Cedar Falls High School from the Black Hawk County Auditor’s Office.

Both measures — authorizing the bond debt and authorizing the property tax increase — garnered more than the 60% approval rate needed in the June 25 vote.

The remaining estimated costs of the new, $112.9 million high school, will be paid using future 1% sales tax revenues, according to district officials. It will be built on 50 acres of land near UNI, at West 27th Street and Hudson Road. The district bought that land for $1.27 million more than two years ago.

The school will replace the current high school, located at 1015 Division St., and will tentatively be open by 2023.

The board will also approve salary and benefits adjustments for the 2019-2020 administrative team, according to Monday’s agenda.

