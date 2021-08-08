Cedar Falls school board will consider more requests to open enroll in from Waterloo Schools

CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education Monday will consider approving more student requests to open enroll in from a neighboring school district.
The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.
Since Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill in May banning voluntary diversity plans, students have been open enrolling out of Waterloo Community Schools. The bill extended the deadline to request an open enrollment for the fall, which is usually March 1.
As of mid-July, Cedar Falls Community Schools had received the most students of the 12 districts that had been requested to open enroll out of Waterloo Schools. Of the 44 requests received, 29 were approved last month with others denied due to space or program concerns. Those accounted for all but four of the requests Waterloo Schools’ officials said they had received to open enroll to Cedar Falls Schools.
Another 14 requests to open enroll into the district from Waterloo Schools are on Monday’s agenda. That includes four kindergartners, two first-graders, three second-graders plus one student each in fourth, fifth, seventh, 10th and 12th grades. Two Cedar Falls kindergarten students are requesting to open enroll into the Waterloo Schools.
In addition, 13 other students in the Waterloo district are requesting to open enroll into the Cedar Falls Schools. One other Cedar Falls student is requesting to open enroll into the Waterloo Schools.
They are under the category of “continuous” open enrollment, which allows families who just moved out of a district to continue enrolling their children in its schools. Those students have never been affected by the voluntary diversity plan, which required equal numbers of students from a similar family income level to open enroll in and out for requests to be approved.
Cedar Falls’ board will also consider several other open enrollment requests Monday.
Two students are requesting to open enroll out to the online Iowa Connections Academy and one student each is requesting the Iowa Virtual Academy and the Iowa City Virtual School. Another requested to open enroll out to the Hudson Community Schools. Two Janesville Consolidated School students requested to open enroll into the district.