Cedar Falls school board will consider more requests to open enroll in from Waterloo Schools

CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education Monday will consider approving more student requests to open enroll in from a neighboring school district.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.

Since Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill in May banning voluntary diversity plans, students have been open enrolling out of Waterloo Community Schools. The bill extended the deadline to request an open enrollment for the fall, which is usually March 1.

As of mid-July, Cedar Falls Community Schools had received the most students of the 12 districts that had been requested to open enroll out of Waterloo Schools. Of the 44 requests received, 29 were approved last month with others denied due to space or program concerns. Those accounted for all but four of the requests Waterloo Schools’ officials said they had received to open enroll to Cedar Falls Schools.

