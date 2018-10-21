CEDAR FALLS -- An agreement to sell a strip of land to the city will come before the Board of Education for approval Monday.
The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.
An 8-foot strip of land along First Street at the James L. Robinson Administration Center property is being sold. The city is purchasing it from Cedar Falls Community Schools for a road reconstruction project. According to the agreement, the purchase price is $1.
The agreement will also include a temporary easement for additional land that will be used during the project.
The board will also consider submitting applications to the state's School Budget Review Committee. One is for modified allowable growth related increasing enrollment and English language learner instruction beyond the five years the state typically provides additional funding. The other is to help cover start-up costs at the new Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School.
A $748,592 request is for the enrollment growth of 111.1 pupils between Oct. 1 counts in 2017 and 2018. A $16,306 request is for the English learners beyond five years. The Aldrich start-up request includes eligible employee costs of $574,593 as well as materials and supplies of $266,617.
In other business, the board will hear informational reports on last spring's Iowa Assessments results and a 10-year plan for the physical plant and equipment levy revenues.
