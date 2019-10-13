CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education Monday is expected to approve the sale of $10 million in sales tax bonds, which would begin funding plans for a new high school.
The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.
Board documents include feedback from nine unnamed financial firms interested in buying the revenue bonds. The documents show interest rates that would range from 1.8% to 3.4% as Cedar Falls Community Schools repays the bonds over 10 years with its 1% sales tax proceeds.
An estimated $112.9 million high school construction project is planned on 69.5 acres on West 27th Street near Hudson Road by the University of Northern Iowa. District officials have planned for $43 million of the project to be paid with future sales tax revenues. These initial sales tax bonds will fund some design work for the project.
The remaining $69.9 million cost of the project would be funded with bonds to be repaid through an increase in property taxes, as approved by voters in June.
In other business, the board will consider authorizing an application to the state’s School Budget Review Committee for $88,686 in limited English proficient modified allowable growth. Three district teachers served 149 students speaking 30 different languages at a cost of $259,213 for salaries, benefits and supplies. The modified allowable growth request represents the difference between those costs and 2017-18 funding received along with other resources available to the district for limited English proficient education.
