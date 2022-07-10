Cedar Falls school board to review plans for new aquatics center

CEDAR FALLS – Plans for the Cedar Falls Community School District’s proposed aquatics center will come before the Board of Education for possible approval Monday night.

Before any vote is taken at the 5:30 p.m. meeting inside the Community Center, 528 Main St., Superintendent Andy Pattee and Tim Turnis with Invision Architecture will present a project update.

The “natatorium” – another name for a pool complex – will be built on the campus of the high school that’s currently being constructed in the 2700 block of West 27th Street.

Two pools, a larger one for competition and smaller one for training, will take up the bulk of the space in the new swimming facility adjacent to a new athletic stadium and the Tiger Performance Center.

The facility also includes an office, lifeguard meeting/training room, spectator seating, locker rooms and diving boards.

If the facility is approved and put out to bid next month, the district expects the construction contract will be awarded in September.

Construction would begin in the spring and wrap up in about a year, according to the district.

Also up for approval is a permanent easement agreement with the University of Northern Iowa that would allow the school district to extend PE Center Drive through the university’s property to the new stadium parking lot.

Along the road will be a sidewalk/bike trail, a four-stall handicap parking area and a gate.

The West 27th Street and PE Center Drive (Greenhill Road) four-way intersection is being turned into a roundabout as part of the city’s massive reconstruction project coinciding with the construction of the new high school campus.

In other business, the board will consider:

Appointing a replacement for former member Brenda Fite, who resigned last month because of plans to relocate out of the area.

Approving agreements involving a new Iowa Workforce Development Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprentice Program. The district’s apprentices would be reimbursed University of Northern Iowa tuition costs. Backed by American Rescue Plan Act federal relief funds, a state grant was awarded to the new Cedar Falls program, aiming to address a teacher and paraeducator shortage, for two school years, beginning Aug. 1 and ending June 30, 2024.

Discussing the 2022-23 legislative priorities of the Iowa Association of School Boards.

Approving a one-year contract with SuccessLink for the provision of mental health services to students. It stipulates that $127,720 will be the compensation balance for licensed mental health counselors.