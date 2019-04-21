CEDAR FALLS — A petition will be presented to the Board of Education Monday calling for a $69.9 million bond issue referendum with proceeds used to build a new high school.
Additionally, the board will appoint a new member to replace Eric Giddens, who resigned March 25 after being elected to the Iowa Senate District 30 seat.
The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.
A resolution setting June 25 as the special election date will also come before the board. That is one of four dates this year that school districts can hold special elections.
In the referendum, Cedar Falls Community Schools voters would be asked to authorize issuing the bonds “to construct, build, furnish and equip a new high school building and to improve the site.” A second question would ask for authorization to levy additional property taxes of more than $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable value but not exceeding $4.05 per $1,000.
District officials have said passage of the bond would add $10.77 per month to the tax bill of a home with an assessed value of $100,000, or just over $129 annually.
The referendum ballot would include an election to fill Giddens’ vacant seat, as well. While the board will make an appointment Monday, Iowa Code requires the district to put the position before voters at the next election. Cedar Falls Schools has released no information on the potential appointees, but whoever is chosen would have the option of running along with any other eligible candidates.
The person elected June 25 would finish Giddens’ original term, which ends in November 2021.
In other business, the board will consider approving:
- 2019-20 contract agreements with two employee groups. Custodial and skilled trade staff represented by the Chauffers, Teamsters and Helpers Local 238 will receive a 40-cent boost in hourly pay for a 2.94 percent increase, including social security and retirement benefits. Base pay for staff represented by the Cedar Falls Education Association will rise by $410 for a 2.86 percent total increase.
- A $512,104 bid from Dell Marketing in Round Rock, Texas, for 620 staff laptop computers and the trade-in of 1,000 outdated models.
- A $561,000 annual lease agreement with Central Rivers Area Education Agency for River Hills consortium members, all of whom contribute to the payments. These are districts that send students to the special needs school.
