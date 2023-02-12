CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education will convene for a special work session Monday to learn more about the district’s English language arts curriculum.

The 5 p.m. session is at City Hall, 220 Clay St. Board members are slated to consider approval of the curriculum materials at their regular 5:30 p.m. meeting.

No documents were provided with any information about the curriculum that will be discussed and possibly approved.

At 5:30 p.m., the board may also learn about the preliminary version of its budget for the next fiscal year and consider several other items:

A contract with Tyler Ruane as Cedar Heights Elementary School principal effective July 1. His contract wasn’t immediately available. He took over as the building's principal last year, according to the school district's Facebook page.

The resignation of Kim Cross, principal of Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School, effective June 30.

A 28E agreement with the Jesup, Denver and Wapsie Valley school districts for a shared English teacher during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years as part of the Center for Advanced Professional Studies program. Cedar Falls Community Schools would cover $37,165 of the $74,330 in estimated salary cost as well as contribute toward other expenses such as insurance and vehicle mileage.

A $512,073 bid by Black Hawk Roof Company, one of two bids received for roof replacements at Cedar Heights Elementary School and Holmes Junior High over the summer.

Setting a public hearing for the proposed 2023-24 academic year calendar, with classes scheduled to run from Aug. 23 to May 29, 2024. It includes spring break March 11-15 and two inclement weather make-up days following the end of school. Graduation is scheduled for May 26 while May 30 and 31 would be the potential make-up days.

