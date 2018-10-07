CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education Monday will hold public hearings on proposed sales of a strip of land and a house.
The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.
An 8-foot strip of land along First Street at the James L. Robinson Administration Center property is being sold. The city is purchasing it for a road reconstruction project.
The agreement with Cedar Falls Community Schools will also include a temporary easement for additional land that will be used during the project.
A house at 2426 Hawthorne Drive on property donated to the district in August is also for sale. Officials hope to find a buyer who will move the building to another location.
The property is adjacent to Cedar Heights Elementary, so it will be used to expand the school grounds.
If a buyer can’t be found, the house will be demolished.
In other business, the board will consider submitting a request to the state’s School Budget Review Committee for $98,079 in modified allowable growth to provide spending authority for actual 2017-18 limited English proficient program costs.
