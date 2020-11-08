Cedar Falls school board to hold public hearing on plans for new high school

CEDAR FALLS — A public hearing will be held Monday by the Board of Education on plans and specifications for the new high school building.
The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.
People can access and participate in the meeting through Zoom video conferencing. Details on how to connect can be found at the top of the meeting agenda posted on the district’s website at cfschools.org/school-board/meetings. The meeting can be viewed on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or its YouTube live stream.
Later in the meeting, the board will consider approving the drawings, specifications and designs of the new Cedar Falls High School.
Support Local Journalism
The 305,000-square-foot school will be located on 69.6 acres of land north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive. Officials anticipate a contract to come before the board for approval in December. Construction is expected to get underway next spring and be finished ahead of classes starting in the fall of 2024.
The building will replace the current Cedar Falls Community Schools’ facility at 1015 Division St.
Architectural drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School
Architectural drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School
This collection of conceptual drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School show how it might look from the exterior and inside the building. Also included in the collection is a site plan. The school, expected to open in the fall the 2024, will be located on 69.6 acres of land north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive near the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
An architect's drawing shows a view of the planned Cedar Falls High School with a pool addition that is currently scheduled to be built later.
The Cedar Falls High School site plan was presented to the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday.
An architect's drawing showing the front of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing showing the entryway and lobby of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of a classroom, or "learning studio," in the new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the back exterior wall of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of a "co-learning studio" in the planned new Cedar Falls High School. These flexible breakout spaces will be outside of…
A photo rendering from Invision Architecture in Waterloo shows a collaborative working space planned in the new Cedar Falls High School set to…
An architect's drawing of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the gymnasium in the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the entryway to the "learning wing," or classroom area, of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the main corridor at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the office at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing shows a view of a future pool planned for the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned front entrance of the new Cedar Falls High School building.
This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned lunchroom, now called a commons area, in the new Cedar Falls High School.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!