Cedar Falls school board to hold public hearing on plans for new high school

CEDAR FALLS — A public hearing will be held Monday by the Board of Education on plans and specifications for the new high school building.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.

People can access and participate in the meeting through Zoom video conferencing. Details on how to connect can be found at the top of the meeting agenda posted on the district’s website at cfschools.org/school-board/meetings. The meeting can be viewed on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or its YouTube live stream.

Later in the meeting, the board will consider approving the drawings, specifications and designs of the new Cedar Falls High School.

The 305,000-square-foot school will be located on 69.6 acres of land north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive. Officials anticipate a contract to come before the board for approval in December. Construction is expected to get underway next spring and be finished ahead of classes starting in the fall of 2024.

The building will replace the current Cedar Falls Community Schools’ facility at 1015 Division St.