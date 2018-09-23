CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education Monday will hold a public hearing on the deed of dedication for land around its newest elementary school.
The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.
Cedar Falls Community Schools and the city jointly own the 40-acre parcel known as the McMahill First Addition. The deed of dedication outlines requirements for the property, which includes Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School on the east side and land for a future city park on the west side divided by Arbors Drive. Officials have said those requirements include things like 10-foot utility easements with a 40-foot setback and the storm water retention basin.
In other business, the board will:
- Hold its annual organizational meeting and elect a president and vice president.
- Approve the substantial completion of the relocation of a two-classroom portable building to the high school. Koch Construction of Cedar Falls installed the building at a cost of $161,878. It was moved from Southdale Elementary School at a cost of $23,000 by Alysworth House Movers.
