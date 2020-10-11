Cedar Falls school board to hold hearing Monday on instructional support levy

CEDAR FALLS — A public hearing will be held Monday by the Board of Education on renewing its instructional support levy for another five years.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.

People can access and participate in the meeting through Zoom video conferencing. Details on how to connect can be found at the top of the meeting agenda posted on the district’s website at cfschools.org/school-board/meetings. The meeting can be viewed on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or its YouTube live stream.

The levy “provides several different sources of support across our district,” Superintendent Andy Pattee told the board at a September meeting. “I think it’s important to note this is not a revenue increase, nor is it a tax levy increase,” he added, emphasizing that it would only continue what is already in place.

The current levy, a component of Cedar Falls Community Schools’ overall property tax rate, will expire at the end of the 2021-22 school year. It is determined annually and can’t exceed 10% of regular program district costs.

