Cedar Falls school board to hold hearing Monday on instructional support levy
Cedar Falls school board to hold hearing Monday on instructional support levy

CEDAR FALLS — A public hearing will be held Monday by the Board of Education on renewing its instructional support levy for another five years.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.

People can access and participate in the meeting through Zoom video conferencing. Details on how to connect can be found at the top of the meeting agenda posted on the district’s website at cfschools.org/school-board/meetings. The meeting can be viewed on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or its YouTube live stream.

The levy “provides several different sources of support across our district,” Superintendent Andy Pattee told the board at a September meeting. “I think it’s important to note this is not a revenue increase, nor is it a tax levy increase,” he added, emphasizing that it would only continue what is already in place.

The current levy, a component of Cedar Falls Community Schools’ overall property tax rate, will expire at the end of the 2021-22 school year. It is determined annually and can’t exceed 10% of regular program district costs.

Approval of continuing the levy will be considered at a future meeting.

In other business, the board will consider submitting a request to the state’s School Budget Review Committee related to the cost of its limited English proficient students’ program. The request for $47,416 in modified allowable growth would go toward the spending authority for last year’s actual program costs. The increase would be funded by fiscal year 2021-22 cash reserve levies.

As of last spring, the district had enrolled 121 full-time equivalent English language learners.



Architectural drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School

Architectural drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School

This collection of conceptual drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School show how it might look from the exterior and inside the building. Also included in the collection is a site plan. The school, expected to open in the fall the 2024, will be located on 69.6 acres of land north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive near the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. 

Cedar Falls High School aerial drawing
Cedar Falls High School aerial drawing

An architect's drawing shows a view of the planned Cedar Falls High School with a pool addition that is currently scheduled to be built later.

The Cedar Falls High School site plan was presented to the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday.

New CFHS exterior entryway
New CFHS exterior entryway

An architect's drawing showing the front of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS entryway and lobby
New CFHS entryway and lobby

An architect's drawing showing the entryway and lobby of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS learning studio
New CFHS learning studio

An architect's drawing of a classroom, or "learning studio," in the new Cedar Falls High School. 

New CFHS commons exterior
New CFHS commons exterior

An architect's drawing of the back exterior wall of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS co-learning studio
New CFHS co-learning studio

An architect's drawing of a "co-learning studio" in the planned new Cedar Falls High School. These flexible breakout spaces will be outside of…

A photo rendering from Invision Architecture in Waterloo shows a collaborative working space planned in the new Cedar Falls High School set to…

New CFHS commons interior
New CFHS commons interior

An architect's drawing of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS gymnasium
New CFHS gymnasium

An architect's drawing of the gymnasium in the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS learning wing
New CFHS learning wing

An architect's drawing of the entryway to the "learning wing," or classroom area, of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS main corridor
New CFHS main corridor

An architect's drawing of the main corridor at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS office
New CFHS office

An architect's drawing of the office at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned front entrance of the new Cedar Falls High School building. 

This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned lunchroom, now called a commons area, in the new Cedar Falls High School. 

