Cedar Falls school board to consider teachers' contract

CEDAR FALLS — A one-year contract with the Cedar Falls Education Association will be considered Monday by the Board of Education.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Community Center, 528 Main St.

Cedar Falls Community Schools reached tentative agreement with the association for a 3.43% salary and non-insurance benefit increase. The union represents 467 full-time equivalent teachers, guidance counselors, librarians and instructional coaches.

The proposed settlement includes a $750 boost to base wages as well as salary increases for current employees due to factors like another year of experience and educational advancement. The contract will take effect July 1.

Actual current starting pay for teachers new to Cedar Falls Schools with a bachelor’s degree and zero to three years of professional experience is $42,578. Pay at the top of the salary schedule for those with a master’s degree plus 45 credits is $86,896.

Health insurance is not subject to bargaining, but the single coverage premium for employees will increase $35 to $142 per month.

In other business, the board will:

Finalize its $69.9 million bond sale through a series of approvals. On May 11, the board approved selling the general obligation bonds to Citigroup Global Markets of Los Angeles, to be paid back using property tax funds over 20 years at an interest rate of about 3.98%. On Monday, the board will appoint UMB Bank of West Des Moines the paying and transfer agent and bond registrar, approve tax exemption and continuing disclosure certificates, and amend the resolution to authorize issuing bonds and levying taxes.

Accept the resignation of Cedar Heights Elementary School Principal Brian Ortman effective June 30.

