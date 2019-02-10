Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS — A $263,300 roofing bid for Peet Junior High School will be considered Monday by the Board of Education.

The Cedar Falls Community Schools board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 220 Clay St.

Service Roofing Co. of Waterloo was the lowest of four bidders on the project, which includes three sections of the school’s roof. Other bids ranged from $286,573 to $383,440.

The low bid came in more than $50,000 under the $314,000 estimate on the project.

Service Roofing’s base bid, for two of the roof sections, came to $233,000. The third section, a roof over a corridor, was bid as an alternate but is being recommended for approval, as well. Service Roofing bid $30,300 for the alternate.

