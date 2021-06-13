Cedar Falls school board to consider raises for non-bargaining staff

CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education will consider salary and benefit adjustments Monday for nonbargaining staff.
The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of Cedar Falls City Hall, 220 Clay St. The public can only access the meeting electronically to protect against the spread of the COVID-19.
Details on how to connect through Zoom video conferencing can be found at the top of the meeting agenda posted on Cedar Falls Community Schools’ website at cfschools.org/school-board/meetings. The meeting can be viewed on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or its YouTube live stream.
Salary and benefit packages for the two groups of nonbargaining Cedar Falls Community Schools’ staff would be for the 2021-22 fiscal year, starting July 1.
One of the groups includes supervisors, managers, coordinators, information technology department technicians, and bus drivers and mechanics. The other group is the district administrative team including the principals, associate principal and central office administrators. It does not include Superintendent Andy Pattee’s contract, which will be voted on separately by the board at a later point.
Details of the proposed compensation increases for the two groups will be revealed at the meeting. Previously, the board approved one-year contracts with three district bargaining groups.
The board approved a 3.08% increase in salary and non-insurance benefits for the Cedar Falls Education Association in April. Last month, wage and non-insurance benefit increases were approved totaling 3.74% for Cedar Falls Education Support Professionals and 3.5% for the Chauffeurs, Teamsters and Helpers Local 238.
In other business, the board will consider appointing Andrew Meister as associate principal at Peet Junior High School starting July 1 with an annual salary of $88,500.