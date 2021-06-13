Cedar Falls school board to consider raises for non-bargaining staff

CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education will consider salary and benefit adjustments Monday for nonbargaining staff.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of Cedar Falls City Hall, 220 Clay St. The public can only access the meeting electronically to protect against the spread of the COVID-19.

Details on how to connect through Zoom video conferencing can be found at the top of the meeting agenda posted on Cedar Falls Community Schools’ website at cfschools.org/school-board/meetings. The meeting can be viewed on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or its YouTube live stream.

Salary and benefit packages for the two groups of nonbargaining Cedar Falls Community Schools’ staff would be for the 2021-22 fiscal year, starting July 1.

