Cedar Falls school board to consider purchasing new bus

CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education Monday will consider approving the purchase of a new 72-passenger school bus.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.

Officials recommend purchasing a Ford Blue Bird bus for $107,628 from School Bus Sales in Waterloo, although that’s not the lowest of three bids. The low bid is $104,499 from Hoglund Bus Co.

According to a board memo, the concern with Hoglund is that their International brand bus has a smaller gasoline engine than the Ford and that their dealership isn’t local.

“Some repairs for the Hoglund bus could be done at Thompson Truck & Trailer in Waterloo, however they are mostly a heavy duty truck dealership,” the memo says. “Most parts would come from Marshalltown or Minnesota, the nearest Hoglund dealerships. The close proximity to parts and service for the Blue Bird bus helps to ensure limited down time.”

The International engine has 265 horsepower compared with 350 for the Ford Blue Bird engine. The memo also notes that the difference in price is $3,129, “less than 3% of the cost of the bus.”

The third bidder is Truck Center Companies with a Thomas bus for $113,760. Each of the prices includes a discount for the trade-in of an old bus, which was $5,000 in the case of School Bus Sales.

In other business, the board will:

Hold a public hearing on the Cedar Height Elementary School food service equipment, additions and upgrades. Plans and specifications were approved earlier this month for the project, with an estimated budget of $711,575. A contract is expected to be awarded Feb. 14.

Approve the 2020-21 school year audit.

Hear a presentation on the 10-year plan for uses of physical plant and equipment levy funds.

