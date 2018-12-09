CEDAR FALLS — Plans and specifications to install a portable classroom building will come before the Board of Education Monday after the issue was tabled during the last meeting.
The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.
Cedar Falls Community Schools’ plans to move the building from Orchard Hill Elementary School, which is in the middle of an expansion project, to Peet Junior High School. The board will consider approving the plans and set a public hearing on the project.
A preliminary estimate of $169,500 would cover the cost of earth work, building a foundation, mechanical and electrical installation, and related expenses. Additionally, the project includes architectural fees of $14,800 and a general allowance of $5,500. No expected costs for relocating the portable were included in the estimate.
In other business, the board is expected to:
- Approve the district’s 2017-18 financial audit, conducted by Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co. of Waterloo.
- Hold a discussion on facilities.
