CEDAR FALLS -- Plans and specifications for a project relocating a portable classroom building will come before the Board of Education Monday.
The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.
Cedar Falls Community Schools' plans to move the building from Orchard Hill Elementary School, which is in the middle of an expansion project, to Peet Junior High School. The board will consider approving the plans and set a public hearing on the project.
A preliminary estimate of $169,500 would cover the cost of earth work, building a foundation, mechanical and electrical installation, and related expenses. Architectural fees and a general allowance for unexpected costs brings the estimate up to $175,000. Additional costs are estimated at $10,000 to move the portable from Orchard Hill to Peet and $15,000 for splitting the unit and reassembling it.
In other business, the board will consider approving:
- A change order reducing the overall cost of the Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School construction project. Larson Construction discovered a mathematical error in the cost for an alternate bid in the project that reduces the price tag by $214,000. The district is receiving another credit for the $27,540 unused portion of over-excavation allowance, bringing the total reduction to $241,540.
- The sale of structures at 2426 Hawthorne Drive, which is adjacent to Cedar Heights Elementary School. The home and property were donated to the district in August. The land will be used to expand the school grounds. No details about the sale were included in board documents.
- Requests to be submitted to the state's School Budget Review Committee for the district's pro-rated administrative costs at two special education schools operated by Central Rivers Area Education Agency. Those costs are $19,877 at River Hills School in Cedar Falls and $12,028 at Bremwood School's Lied Education Center in Waverly. The money would be drawn from the district's special education funds, which requires special permission from the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.