Cedar Falls school board to consider open enrollment requests from Waterloo Schools

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools could add 29 students from the neighboring Waterloo district this fall after the state banned voluntary diversity plans.
An open enrollment report coming before the Board of Education on Monday recommends approving the 29 requests and denying 15 others from Waterloo Community Schools.
The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of Cedar Falls City Hall, 220 Clay St.
Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill May 10 outlawing the plans of five school districts across the state. Waterloo Schools’ diversity plan required equal numbers of students from a similar family income level to open enroll in and out for requests to be approved. That made it more difficult to leave or enter its schools compared with other districts.
Since the March 1 deadline for making open enrollment requests was already passed, the law also extended the time for families to apply this year.
In May, Waterloo Schools’ Superintendent Jane Lindaman identified the Cedar Falls district as the largest source of open enrollment requests after the law was signed followed by Hudson Community Schools. At the time, she also cited “a smattering” of requests for other districts including Iowa Virtual Academy based at the Clayton Ridge Community Schools in Guttenberg along with the Union, Dunkerton, Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Jesup community schools.
The open enrollment report is on the board’s consent agenda, which is usually unanimously approved without comment.
It shows nine of the requests recommended for approval are kindergartners next fall. Another five will be first-graders and four will be fourth-graders. There are one to three requests for those in the other elementary grades, three sophomores and one senior.
The report also recommends approval of two students open enrolling out of Cedar Falls, one to Waterloo Schools and one to Iowa Virtual Academy.
Of the 15 recommended denials, 13 would be open enrolling into Cedar Falls Schools’ junior highs in grades seven to nine. In recent years, growth in the district has led to crowding at its two junior high schools. The other two recommended denials are sophomores.
In addition, the report recommends denying open enrollment out to two students requesting Dike-New Hartford and Hudson community schools.