Cedar Falls school board to consider open enrollment requests from Waterloo Schools

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools could add 29 students from the neighboring Waterloo district this fall after the state banned voluntary diversity plans.

An open enrollment report coming before the Board of Education on Monday recommends approving the 29 requests and denying 15 others from Waterloo Community Schools.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of Cedar Falls City Hall, 220 Clay St.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill May 10 outlawing the plans of five school districts across the state. Waterloo Schools’ diversity plan required equal numbers of students from a similar family income level to open enroll in and out for requests to be approved. That made it more difficult to leave or enter its schools compared with other districts.

Since the March 1 deadline for making open enrollment requests was already passed, the law also extended the time for families to apply this year.

