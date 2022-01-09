Cedar Falls school board to consider funding for programs serving drop-out students

CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education Monday will consider submitting a state application to fund programs for returning dropouts and students at risk of dropping out.
The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.
Cedar Falls Community Schools’ administrators have proposed a budget of $1.45 million for six programs in 2022-23. The district would request $910,603 in modified allowable growth, which would be funded through property taxes. It would provide a 25% match of $303,534 from its general fund and estimates it will receive another $143,073 through the state's at-risk funding.
There are also carryover funds from drop-out programs of $46,025 and $48,973 from at-risk programs.
Money would go toward mental health services, alternative programs and intervention center, academic supports, credit recovery and ECHOES, school resource officer and student support services.
The property tax rate to support the programs would be just under 44 cents per $1,000 of taxable value, a decrease of almost 2-1/2 cents from the current year.
In other business, the board will consider:
- Plans and specifications for Cedar Heights Elementary School food service equipment, additions and upgrades. A public hearing will also be set on the project.
- A temporary Occupational Safety and Health Administration requirement.
