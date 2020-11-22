Cedar Falls school board to consider continuing tax levy for five years

CEDAR FALLS — Continuation of an instructional support levy is expected to be approved Monday by the Board of Education.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.

People can access and participate in the meeting through Zoom video conferencing. Details on how to connect can be found at the top of the meeting agenda posted on the district’s website at cfschools.org/school-board/meetings. The meeting can be viewed on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or its YouTube live stream.

Approval will extend the Cedar Falls Community Schools’ property tax levy for another five years. The current levy, a component of the district’s overall property tax rate, will expire at the end of the 2021-22 school year. The amount is determined annually and can’t exceed 10% of regular program district costs.

Money provided through the levy increases financial support for various expenses in the district. The dollars are available for any general fund purposes.

