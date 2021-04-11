Cedar Falls school board to consider approving $115 million budget, 1% tax increase

CEDAR FALLS — A $115.47 million 2021-22 budget and a small increase in overall property tax collections will be considered Monday by the Board of Education.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of Cedar Falls City Hall, 220 Clay St. The public can only access the meeting electronically to protect against the spread of the COVID-19.

Details on how to connect through Zoom video conferencing can be found at the top of the meeting agenda posted on the district's website at cfschools.org/school-board/meetings.

Cedar Falls Community Schools is expected to collect $29.87 million in property taxes for the fiscal year starting July 1. That is a $337,000 or 1.14% increase from the current year.

A public hearing on the budget will be held prior to the approval. There will also be a public hearing on an amendment to the current year’s budget.

In other business, the board will consider approving: