Cedar Falls school board to consider approving $115 million budget, 1% tax increase

CEDAR FALLS — A $115.47 million 2021-22 budget and a small increase in overall property tax collections will be considered Monday by the Board of Education.
The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of Cedar Falls City Hall, 220 Clay St. The public can only access the meeting electronically to protect against the spread of the COVID-19.
Details on how to connect through Zoom video conferencing can be found at the top of the meeting agenda posted on the district’s website at cfschools.org/school-board/meetings. The meeting can be viewed on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or its YouTube live stream.
Cedar Falls Community Schools is expected to collect $29.87 million in property taxes for the fiscal year starting July 1. That is a $337,000 or 1.14% increase from the current year.
A public hearing on the budget will be held prior to the approval. There will also be a public hearing on an amendment to the current year’s budget.
In other business, the board will consider approving:
- Redemption of outstanding 1% sales tax revenue bonds that originally totaled $9.95 million when they were issued in 2013.
- An engagement letter with Piper Sandler & Co. as a placement agent for the $32.9 million sales tax revenue bond issue for the high school construction.
- A one-year Cedar Falls Education Association contract with a 3.08% increase in salary and non-insurance benefits. That would include a $515 increase in base wages and movement on the salary schedule for another year of experience and educational advancement. Adjustments would also be made to extra-curricular wages.
- The 2021-22 academic year calendar with classes starting Aug. 23. The last day of school would be May 27, 2022.
- Resignations of two associate principals, effective June 30. They include Dana Deines at the high school and Eric Rosburg at Holmes Junior High.