Cedar Falls school board to consider 2022-23 budget, academic calendar Tuesday

CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education will get a first look at the 2022-23 budget estimate Tuesday.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Center, 528 Main St. This is the board’s regular meeting, but it is being held on a different week to avoid Cedar Falls Community Schools’ spring break.

Details of the budget proposal were not available at press time. The board will review budget documents that include a property tax rate and set a public hearing for April 11. Approval of the budget will be considered at that meeting.

A public hearing will be held Tuesday on the 2022-23 academic calendar. The board is also expected to approve it that night.

School would start Aug. 23, the first day allowed for classes next fall under state law. The last day of classes would be scheduled for May 30, 2023.

