CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools could enlarge the property where it plans to build a new high school.
The Board of Education Monday will consider purchasing 19.5 acres of land from a private owner for $780,000. The property is west of and adjacent to the 50 acres it already owns at Hudson Road and West 27th Street. Purchase price is $40,000 per acre.
“All of our original schematic designs showed a pond in front (of the planned high school),” said Superintendent Andy Pattee. The additional land would allow for moving that water retention area, providing better accessibility to the building through improved parking and traffic movement.
Board members have met in a number of closed sessions related to the purchase. “It’s been an ongoing discussion for five or six months,” said Pattee. The land will be paid for with physical plant and equipment levy funds.
The district is moving forward with the $112.9 million school construction project after voters approved a $69.9 million bond issue referendum in June. The remaining $43 million in funding will come from Cedar Falls Schools’ future 1% sales tax revenues.
In a related matter, the board will also consider approving D.A. Davidson & Co. as the placement agent in issuing revenue bonds that will be repaid with the sale tax funds. The company will be paid 0.3% of the eventual bond sale amount.
