{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools’ spent more than $20 million on construction and related expenses for its newest elementary building.

The $20.76 million total expended on Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School as of May 31 was just under budget by $26,005.

SUPPORT GOVERNMENT WATCHDOGS: Become a member

The Board of Education Monday is expected to approve Aldrich’s substantial completion when it meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Aldrich, at 2526 Ashworth Drive, opened last fall. Costs include the original $20.05 million contract with Larson Construction Co., an addition of $659,000 to build six more classrooms than initially planned and adjustments that knocked almost $1.5 million off the district’s expenses.

Among the other expenses were design and consulting fees, testing costs and insurance. Reductions for a grant, an energy efficiency incentive and completion of landscaping and street work were other factors. Cedar Falls Utilities and consultant the Weidt Group are presenting the $60,074 incentive check to the board.

In other business, the board will consider approving:

  • A $323,350 bid from Erb’s Technology Solutions for 1,450 Dell 3100 Chromebook computers with Google operating systems. The Cedar Rapids company was the lowest of three bidders, with the highest coming in at $380,625. The computers will be used by elementary and secondary students.
  • A $636,000 lease of River Hills School from Central Rivers Area Education Agency for the next fiscal year, starting July 1. Operated by the agency, the school is located within the Cedar Falls district.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Education Reporter

Education reporter for the Courier

Load comments