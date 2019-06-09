CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools’ spent more than $20 million on construction and related expenses for its newest elementary building.
The $20.76 million total expended on Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School as of May 31 was just under budget by $26,005.
The Board of Education Monday is expected to approve Aldrich’s substantial completion when it meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.
You have free articles remaining.
Aldrich, at 2526 Ashworth Drive, opened last fall. Costs include the original $20.05 million contract with Larson Construction Co., an addition of $659,000 to build six more classrooms than initially planned and adjustments that knocked almost $1.5 million off the district’s expenses.
Among the other expenses were design and consulting fees, testing costs and insurance. Reductions for a grant, an energy efficiency incentive and completion of landscaping and street work were other factors. Cedar Falls Utilities and consultant the Weidt Group are presenting the $60,074 incentive check to the board.
In other business, the board will consider approving:
- A $323,350 bid from Erb’s Technology Solutions for 1,450 Dell 3100 Chromebook computers with Google operating systems. The Cedar Rapids company was the lowest of three bidders, with the highest coming in at $380,625. The computers will be used by elementary and secondary students.
- A $636,000 lease of River Hills School from Central Rivers Area Education Agency for the next fiscal year, starting July 1. Operated by the agency, the school is located within the Cedar Falls district.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.