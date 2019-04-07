CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education Monday will consider a proposed $80 million 2019-20 budget, including a 4 percent increase in overall tax collections.
The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St. A public hearing will be held on the proposed budget. Later in the meeting, the board is expected to approve the document, which would go into effect for the fiscal year starting July 1. Overall tax collections would rise $1.2 million, or 4.3 percent, to $29.04 million in the $79.82 million budget. For the owner of a home assessed at $100,000, Cedar Falls Community Schools’ portion of the tax bill would grow $13.16 to $723.60. It would go up $39.49 to $2,301.41 for a home valued at $300,000. Those amounts assume the home’s value doesn’t change from the current year.
In other business, the board will:
- Hold a public hearing on amendments to the 2018-19 fiscal year budget, followed by approval later in the meeting. Three of the increases relate to start-up costs for last fall’s opening of Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School and the fourth increase is for a shift in the Orchard Hill and North Cedar elementary construction projects to fiscal year 2019.
- Hold a public hearing on the 2019-20 school year calendar followed by approval later in the meeting. The first day of classes is planned for Aug. 26 with the final day on June 1, 2020.
- Consider approving a 3.9 percent wage and benefit increase for employees represented by the Cedar Falls Education Support Professionals in a one-year agreement starting July 1. A total of 197 general and special education para-educators, library para-educators and building secretaries are covered by the contract. Proposed base wage increases and returning staff raises are 53 cents per hour for special education para-educators and 20 cents for all others.
- Accept the resignation of board member Eric Giddens, who was elected March 19 to the Iowa Senate District 30 seat vacated by Jeff Danielson.
- Appoint Lindsay Spears as associate principal of Cedar Falls High School starting July 1 with an annual salary of
$92,500.
