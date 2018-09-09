Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education Monday is expected to appoint one of its members as a representative to a Central Rivers Area Education Agency special election.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.

Central Rivers’ Board of Directors will fill its vacant District 7 seat during the special election Sept. 24. The boards of the school districts represented by each seat cast weighted votes for the candidates.

Cedar Falls, Denver, and Janesville school districts are represented by the seat, which Richard Vande Kieft resigned from in July.

Vande Kieft, who formerly served on the Cedar Falls school board, had held Central Rivers’ District 7 seat since 2008.

