Cedar Falls school board to address concessions bid

CEDAR FALLS — A $210,794 bid for concession stand equipment will be considered Monday by the Board of Education.

Horizon Equipment of Eagan, Minnesota, was the lowest of two bidders on the project for three stands planned at Cedar Falls Community Schools’ new high school. The other bid of $214,358 is from Wilson Restaurant Supply of Cedar Falls.

The concession stands will be a part of the stadium being built at the high school, which is expected to open in the fall of 2024.

Other business includes:

The second reading of a board policy concerning prescription opioid antagonist medication. The district would obtain at least one dose of the medication for each school in case a student experiences an opioid overdose. Nurses and other personnel must undergo training to administer the opioid antagonist and, after usage, the policy would immediately require contacting 911.

Consideration of plans and specifications for roof replacement projects at Cedar Heights Elementary and Holmes Junior High schools. The estimated cost is $390,000 at Cedar Heights and $135,00 at Holmes with a potential additional project at the junior high estimated at $90,000. Board members will also set a public hearing on the projects so bids can be sought.

An agreement on stormwater maintenance and repair as well as permanent easements with the city of Cedar Falls for the new high school.

Approval of substantial completion of the kitchen remodeling and equipment installation at Cedar Heights Elementary. Total costs came to $237,604 for the equipment and $354,122 for the remodeling. Remodeling costs were $18,578 under budget.

Election of the president and vice president to one-year terms as part of the board’s annual reorganization.

Board members will meet in the council chambers of Cedar Falls City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

