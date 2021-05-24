Cedar Falls school board set to appoint new member Monday following resignation

CEDAR FALLS — A new member will be appointed to the Board of Education Monday following the resignation of Sasha Wohlpart.
The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of Cedar Falls City Hall, 220 Clay St. The public can only access the meeting electronically to protect against the spread of the COVID-19.
Details on how to connect through Zoom video conferencing can be found at the top of the meeting agenda posted on Cedar Falls Community Schools’ website at cfschools.org/school-board/meetings. The meeting can be viewed on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or its YouTube live stream.
Wohlpart resigned earlier this month as she and her husband prepare to leave for Ellensburg, Wash., where he will become president of Central Washington University in June. Her husband, Jim, has been the University of Northern Iowa’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs since 2015.
Cedar Falls Community Schools’ officials have said they hope to choose someone who is only looking to serve until Wohlpart’s uncompleted four-year term ends following the Nov. 2 election, ensuring no one who runs will have the advantage of already serving through a board appointment. The district has not said who or how many people are being considered for the at-large position.
Wohlpart was the board’s vice president until she resigned, so a new vice president will be elected during the meeting, as well.
In a separate matter, the board will finalize issuing $32.9 million in sales tax revenue bonds to Regions Capital Advantage. The bonds will be paid back at 2.14% interest through 2039 with the district’s 1% sales tax revenues. The board approved moving forward with the sale to the Birmingham, Ala., company earlier this month.
The board is also expected to approve a tax-exempt certificate and appoint UMB Bank of West Des Moines as the paying agent, bond registrar, and transfer agent for the issuance.
In other business, the board will accept the resignation of Katherine Johnston as principal of North Cedar Elementary School. She will become the director of educational services at Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools.