Cedar Falls school board set to appoint new member Monday following resignation

CEDAR FALLS — A new member will be appointed to the Board of Education Monday following the resignation of Sasha Wohlpart.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of Cedar Falls City Hall, 220 Clay St. The public can only access the meeting electronically to protect against the spread of the COVID-19.

Details on how to connect through Zoom video conferencing can be found at the top of the meeting agenda posted on Cedar Falls Community Schools’ website at cfschools.org/school-board/meetings. The meeting can be viewed on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or its YouTube live stream.

Wohlpart resigned earlier this month as she and her husband prepare to leave for Ellensburg, Wash., where he will become president of Central Washington University in June. Her husband, Jim, has been the University of Northern Iowa’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs since 2015.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}